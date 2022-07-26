Mika Singh & his 'Vohti' Akanksha Puri look glamorous as they get spotted in the city; Watch Video

One of the most loved singers, Mika Singh and one of the most adored actresses, Akansha Puri, are officially together after the latter earned the title of Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’, on the reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti had 12 women competing with one another, to have Mika Singh as their husband. Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri to be his bride, between her, Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. The show managed to get a lot of eyeballs in its due course, since the concept of the show was interesting. There have been ‘Swayamvar’ shows in the past and all of them have managed to engage a good section of the audience.

For the first time after the show premiered, Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri were spotted together in the city. The couple clicked pictures before they made headway into a building premises. Mika Singh looked absolutely stylish in his black suit and trousers. Akanksha looked stunning in her glamorous pink mini dress. The duo shared a steaming chemistry.

Have a look at Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri getting papped in the city, HERE.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her”.

Mika and Akanksha have been friends for a long time now. Akanksha who rose to fame with her character Parvati in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha had claimed that they had both known each other for more than a decade. Earlier, a photo of them together went viral. At that time it was claimed that Mika and Akanksha are planning to get married. However, the two quashed the reports saying it was just a pooja. We wish the to be bride and groom, the best for their future life.

