MÖTLEY CRÜE Band 2022: What's the latest buzz?
Here is everything that you want to know about the Mötley Crüe band. Did you know they are touring again?
Amidst the buzz of the reunion news and The North American Stadium Tour of 2022, let us go down memory lane and reflect upon the story of the Mötley Crüe band and its members. Also, check out all their 31 songs and their upcoming performance details!
When did Mötley Crüe start?
An American heavy metal band formed primarily by four people - Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars - on 17 January 1981 in Los Angeles.
Mötley Crüe band members
- Nikki Sixx - Piano/Bass
- Tommy Lee - Acoustic Drum
- Vince Neil - Harmonica
- John Corabi - Guitar
- Greg Leon - Guitar
- Mick Mars - Electric Guitar
- Samantha Maloney - Acoustic Drum
- Randy Castillo - Songwriter and Drummer (1999-2002)
Mötley Crüe in the 80s
Forming the group laid the foundation for their unsurpassable career in the 1980s. With their genre-bending music, punk rock, stadium-sized riffs, melodic power, and a mix of anthemic choruses, along with their relentless reputation, the band furiously rose to fame that was never seen before and became of a kind in the world of modern music.
Mötley Crüe Career Highlight
Famously known as The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, it stood strong, tall, high, and inimitable for 38 whole years. During this journey, they accumulated recorded worldwide album sales exceeding 100 Million, including seven platinum and multi-platinum albums. Apart from this, they have 4 New York Times best-sellers, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 3 GRAMMY nominations, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in their name.
Plus, their biopic, The Dirt, and its soundtrack were released on Netflix, which was a massive global success witnessing a meteoric rise of more than 350% in their music streams across all the streaming platforms, i.e.,
Apple Music
Spotify
YouTube
YouTube Music
Gaana
Hungama
JioSaavn
Mötley Crüe's music is often licensed by renowned household brands like Carl's Jr., KIA Motors, Coldwell Banker, Dodge, and NASCAR.
Mötley Crüe 2022
In December 2019, Crüe announced they would kick off The North American Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and special guests Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Poison in June 2020. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic and kicked off in Jun 2022. This announcement also served as a hopeful reunion for their die-hard fans.
Mötley Crüe on tour - Upcoming live performances
- 27 August - 3:00pm
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, United States
- 28 August - 3:00pm
Petco Park in San Diego, CA, United States
- 31 August - 3:00pm
T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, United States
- 2 September - 5:00pm
BC Place in Vancouver, BC, Canada
- 4 September - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB, Canada
- 7 September - 7:00pm
Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, United States
- 9 September - 5:00pm
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, United States
All 31 songs of Mötley Crüe (in order)
These songs also represent the happenings in their lives, celebrations, and their journey as a band.
- Live Wire - 1981
- Home Sweet Home - 1981
- Take Me to the Top - 1981
- On With the Show - 1981
- Piece of Your Action - 1981
- Tonight (We Need a Lover) - 1981
- Starry Eyes - 1981
- Too Young to Fall in Love - 1983
- Knock 'em Dead, Kid - 1983
- Helter Skelter - 1983
- Bastard - 1983
- Louder Than Hell - 1985
- Girls, Girls, Girls - 1987
- You’re All I Need - 1987
- Wild Side - 1987
- Dancing on Glass - 1987
- Kickstart My Heart - 1989
- Dr. Feelgood - 1989
- Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) - 1989
- Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) - 1989
- Smokin' In The Boys Room - 1989
- Slice Of Your Pie - 1989
- Without You - 1990
- Primal Scream - 1991
- Misunderstood - 1994
- Afraid - 1997
- White Trash Circus - 2008
- Mutherf*cker of the Year - 2008
- If I Die Tomorrow - 2009
- Saints of Los Angeles - 2009
- The Dirt (Est. 1981) - 2019
Are you excited to see the Mötley Crüe band perform live? Tell us in the comments below.