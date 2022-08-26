MÖTLEY CRÜE Band 2022: What's the latest buzz?

Here is everything that you want to know about the Mötley Crüe band. Did you know they are touring again?

by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Aug 26, 2022 01:38 PM IST  |  4.9K
Amidst the buzz of the reunion news and The North American Stadium Tour of 2022, let us go down memory lane and reflect upon the story of the Mötley Crüe band and its members. Also, check out all their 31 songs and their upcoming performance details!

When did Mötley Crüe start?

An American heavy metal band formed primarily by four people - Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars - on 17 January 1981 in Los Angeles.

Mötley Crüe band members

motley_crue_band_members.jpg
  • Nikki Sixx - Piano/Bass
  • Tommy Lee - Acoustic Drum
  • Vince Neil - Harmonica
  • John Corabi - Guitar
  • Greg Leon - Guitar
  • Mick Mars - Electric Guitar
  • Samantha Maloney - Acoustic Drum
  • Randy Castillo - Songwriter and Drummer (1999-2002)

Mötley Crüe in the 80s

Forming the group laid the foundation for their unsurpassable career in the 1980s. With their genre-bending music, punk rock, stadium-sized riffs, melodic power, and a mix of anthemic choruses, along with their relentless reputation, the band furiously rose to fame that was never seen before and became of a kind in the world of modern music.

Mötley Crüe Career Highlight

motley_crue_career.jpg

Famously known as The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, it stood strong, tall, high, and inimitable for 38 whole years. During this journey, they accumulated recorded worldwide album sales exceeding 100 Million, including seven platinum and multi-platinum albums. Apart from this, they have 4 New York Times best-sellers, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 3 GRAMMY nominations, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in their name.

Plus, their biopic, The Dirt, and its soundtrack were released on Netflix, which was a massive global success witnessing a meteoric rise of more than 350% in their music streams across all the streaming platforms, i.e.,

Apple Music

Spotify

YouTube

YouTube Music

Gaana

Hungama

JioSaavn

Mötley Crüe's music is often licensed by renowned household brands like Carl's Jr., KIA Motors, Coldwell Banker, Dodge, and NASCAR.

Mötley Crüe 2022

In December 2019, Crüe announced they would kick off The North American Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and special guests Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Poison in June 2020. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic and kicked off in Jun 2022. This announcement also served as a hopeful reunion for their die-hard fans.

Mötley Crüe on tour - Upcoming live performances

  • 27 August - 3:00pm

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, United States

  • 28 August - 3:00pm

Petco Park in San Diego, CA, United States

  • 31 August - 3:00pm

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, United States

  • 2 September - 5:00pm

BC Place in Vancouver, BC, Canada

  • 4 September - 5:00pm

Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB, Canada

  • 7 September - 7:00pm

Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, United States

  • 9 September - 5:00pm

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, United States

All 31 songs of Mötley Crüe (in order)

These songs also represent the happenings in their lives, celebrations, and their journey as a band.

  1. Live Wire - 1981
  2. Home Sweet Home - 1981
  3. Take Me to the Top - 1981
  4. On With the Show - 1981
  5. Piece of Your Action - 1981
  6. Tonight (We Need a Lover) - 1981
  7. Starry Eyes - 1981
  8. Too Young to Fall in Love - 1983
  9. Knock 'em Dead, Kid - 1983
  10. Helter Skelter - 1983
  11. Bastard - 1983
  12. Louder Than Hell - 1985
  13. Girls, Girls, Girls - 1987
  14. You’re All I Need - 1987
  15. Wild Side - 1987
  16. Dancing on Glass - 1987
  17. Kickstart My Heart - 1989
  18. Dr. Feelgood - 1989
  19. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) - 1989
  20. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) - 1989
  21. Smokin' In The Boys Room - 1989
  22. Slice Of Your Pie - 1989
  23. Without You - 1990
  24. Primal Scream - 1991
  25. Misunderstood - 1994
  26. Afraid - 1997
  27. White Trash Circus - 2008
  28. Mutherf*cker of the Year - 2008
  29. If I Die Tomorrow - 2009
  30. Saints of Los Angeles - 2009
  31. The Dirt (Est. 1981) - 2019

Are you excited to see the Mötley Crüe band perform live? Tell us in the comments below.

FAQs

Is Tommy Lee still alive?
Yes.
How old is Tommy Lee from Mötley Crüe?
59 years old.
Is Mötley Crüe still a band?
Fueled by the success of the band's biopic The Dirt, released on Netflix, all four Crüe original members announced a reunion for a stadium tour six years after the band called it quits.
When did Mötley Crüe break up?
The band broke up in February 1992 when Vince Neil left it.
How old is Mötley Crüe band?
The band was founded in 1981.
Did Tommy Lee ever leave Mötley Crüe?
Yes, Nikki Sixx had announced in November 2007 that Lee was no longer a member of the band.
What is Mötley Crüe's most famous song?
Dr. Feelgood
What is the heaviest Mötley Crüe song?
Red Hot, which was released in 1983, is definitely one of the heaviest songs.
