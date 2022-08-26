MÖTLEY CRÜE Band 2022: What's the latest buzz?

Amidst the buzz of the reunion news and The North American Stadium Tour of 2022, let us go down memory lane and reflect upon the story of the Mötley Crüe band and its members. Also, check out all their 31 songs and their upcoming performance details!

When did Mötley Crüe start?

An American heavy metal band formed primarily by four people - Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars - on 17 January 1981 in Los Angeles.

Mötley Crüe band members

Nikki Sixx - Piano/Bass

Tommy Lee - Acoustic Drum

Vince Neil - Harmonica

John Corabi - Guitar

Greg Leon - Guitar

Mick Mars - Electric Guitar

Samantha Maloney - Acoustic Drum

Randy Castillo - Songwriter and Drummer (1999-2002)

Mötley Crüe in the 80s

Forming the group laid the foundation for their unsurpassable career in the 1980s. With their genre-bending music, punk rock, stadium-sized riffs, melodic power, and a mix of anthemic choruses, along with their relentless reputation, the band furiously rose to fame that was never seen before and became of a kind in the world of modern music.

Mötley Crüe Career Highlight

Famously known as The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, it stood strong, tall, high, and inimitable for 38 whole years. During this journey, they accumulated recorded worldwide album sales exceeding 100 Million, including seven platinum and multi-platinum albums. Apart from this, they have 4 New York Times best-sellers, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 3 GRAMMY nominations, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in their name.

Plus, their biopic, The Dirt, and its soundtrack were released on Netflix, which was a massive global success witnessing a meteoric rise of more than 350% in their music streams across all the streaming platforms, i.e.,

Apple Music

Spotify

YouTube

YouTube Music

Gaana

Hungama

JioSaavn

Mötley Crüe's music is often licensed by renowned household brands like Carl's Jr., KIA Motors, Coldwell Banker, Dodge, and NASCAR.

Mötley Crüe 2022

In December 2019, Crüe announced they would kick off The North American Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and special guests Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Poison in June 2020. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic and kicked off in Jun 2022. This announcement also served as a hopeful reunion for their die-hard fans.

Mötley Crüe on tour - Upcoming live performances

27 August - 3:00pm

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, United States

28 August - 3:00pm

Petco Park in San Diego, CA, United States

31 August - 3:00pm

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, United States

2 September - 5:00pm

BC Place in Vancouver, BC, Canada

4 September - 5:00pm

Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB, Canada

7 September - 7:00pm

Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, United States

9 September - 5:00pm

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, United States

All 31 songs of Mötley Crüe (in order)

These songs also represent the happenings in their lives, celebrations, and their journey as a band.

Live Wire - 1981 Home Sweet Home - 1981 Take Me to the Top - 1981 On With the Show - 1981 Piece of Your Action - 1981 Tonight (We Need a Lover) - 1981 Starry Eyes - 1981 Too Young to Fall in Love - 1983 Knock 'em Dead, Kid - 1983 Helter Skelter - 1983 Bastard - 1983 Louder Than Hell - 1985 Girls, Girls, Girls - 1987 You’re All I Need - 1987 Wild Side - 1987 Dancing on Glass - 1987 Kickstart My Heart - 1989 Dr. Feelgood - 1989 Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) - 1989 Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) - 1989 Smokin' In The Boys Room - 1989 Slice Of Your Pie - 1989 Without You - 1990 Primal Scream - 1991 Misunderstood - 1994 Afraid - 1997 White Trash Circus - 2008 Mutherf*cker of the Year - 2008 If I Die Tomorrow - 2009 Saints of Los Angeles - 2009 The Dirt (Est. 1981) - 2019

Are you excited to see the Mötley Crüe band perform live? Tell us in the comments below.