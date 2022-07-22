National Film Awards Winners List: Soorarai Pottru, Colour Photo bag Best Film, Late Sachy wins Best Director
Take a look at the full list winners of National Film Awards, which have been announced today.
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. It is one of the most prestigious honours in the field of cinema, the awards celebrate the best actors, films, and more noteworthy contributions made in the recent past. Because of Covid-19-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from 2020, across several categories. The winners' list has been selected by a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah.
The biggest awards are here, the 68th National Film Awards have been announced and the winners' list is out. The 2020's awards are all about Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum as four awards respectively have been bagged in various categories. While Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, lead actors of Soorarai Pottru won Best Actor and Actress, GV Prakash bagged for Best Music and screenplay. And Ajay Devgn won Best Actor in Hindi for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Music director: S Thaman for Ala Vaikuthapurramloo
Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Choreography: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
