National Film Awards Winners List: Soorarai Pottru, Colour Photo bag Best Film, Late Sachy wins Best Director

Take a look at the full list winners of National Film Awards, which have been announced today.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 22, 2022 05:53 PM IST  |  492
Music,Soorarai Pottru,Sachy
The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi. It is one of the most prestigious honours in the field of cinema, the awards celebrate the best actors, films, and more noteworthy contributions made in the recent past. Because of Covid-19-related delays, this year’s ceremony honoured films from 2020, across several categories. The winners' list has been selected by a 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah.

The biggest awards are here, the 68th National Film Awards have been announced and the winners' list is out. The 2020's awards are all about Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum as four awards respectively have been bagged in various categories. While Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, lead actors of Soorarai Pottru won Best Actor and Actress, GV Prakash bagged for Best Music and screenplay. And Ajay Devgn won Best Actor in Hindi for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Check out the full 68th National Film Award Winners list below:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo 

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum 

Best Music director: S Thaman for Ala Vaikuthapurramloo

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam 

Best Choreography: Natyam 

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin 

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

