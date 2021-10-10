Navratri 2021: Nagada Sang Dhol to Udi Udi Jaaye; 10 songs that will make for a perfect Garba playlist

A nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, Navratri 2021, commenced on October 7 this year. The holy festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country. It is the time when everyone brings their ace traditional game into play while dressing up to perform garba and dandiya. Speaking of which, for years now, Bollywood has been churning out many tracks that have been perfect for a garba night. This craze started with Falguni Pathak’s albums and is only becoming more and more popular as the years pass. If you are a dandiya and Garba enthusiast, here we have listed a few Bollywood tracks to help you get in the groove.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is a song from the 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela – RamLeela. The song features Deepika Padukone performing the traditional Gujarati folk dance called Garba. As per reports, the lehenga that Deepika Padukone wore in the song weighed over 30 kilograms. The actor doesn’t only look beautiful but also manages to entice audiences with her exceptional dancing prowess.

Kamariya

Featured in the tracklist of the movie Mitron, Kamariya features Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra enjoying the garba mood. Ever since the track’s release, it sets the mood right for Garba night.

Dholi Taro

The evergreen song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje is a romantic track from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has beautifully picturised the song, making it as colourful as the festival itself. The song is a perfect track for Garba nights, be it the lyrics or beats. The melody is so energetic that one cannot stop oneself from grooving to this song. The song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod, and Karsan Sagathia, lyrics are by Mehboob and music is given by Ismail Darbar.

Dholida

Dholida is from the movie Loveyatri featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussian in the lead role. This song aptly creates its own magic and sets the dance stage on fire.

Udi Udi Jaaye

This list is incomplete without adding the beautiful track from ‘Raees’. The song has deliberate dandiya beats, and they are so catchy that even a non-dancer would be tempted to play Garba. The rhythm of the song is even mid-paced so that one can have a simple Garba routine on it. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Das Sagathia. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar while the music is composed by Ram Sampath.

Chogada

Chogada is another track from the film Loveyatri. It has been on the top list for Navaratri ever since its release. Not only are the lead actors performing garba, but the high temp beats make one groove on their own.

Shubhaarambh

The song is from the film ‘Kai Po Che’ and has already made its place in many garba playlists since its release. The peppy song has a lot of Gujarati flavour to it, which only makes it tempting for Garba lovers to groove to it. The visuals of the song are also exciting and energetic, which give ‘dandiya night goals’. The song is sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, while the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Well, your Garba playlist will be absolutely incomplete without Falguni Pathak’s hit songs. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi was released during the 90s and yet remains one of the popular tracks of Navratri.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone featured in this song that gave Garba a romantic twist. The track is from the film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and is perfect for the ones who are out with their bae and want to create some pleasant memories. The song is sung by Shail Hada, Osman Mir, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi. The lyrics of the song are written by Siddharth–Garima and the music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Pari Hoon Main

Pari Hoon Main is yet another Falguni Pathak’s track without which the festival of Navratri will be absolutely incomplete. Featuring Pathak’s melodious voice, the song is all about being an angel.

