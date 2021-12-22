Nora Fatehi on her looks in Dance Meri Rani: It is a blend of African cultures, dance and beauty

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have reunited for a new track of the album Dance Meri Rani. The song has been trending on social media and Nora’s look in the song has become the talk of the town. Hailing from North Africa, Nora has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles of different parts of Africa in her latest release. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, she has also paid attention to getting the look right.

Talking about the stunning, fierce look Nora Fatehi shares, "My looks in the song are a blend of African elements from the diamonte head peace that gives an Egyptian touch, to the dance moves that stay true to Afro dance styles that come from different parts of Africa and are widely popular amongst the dancers globally, to the beautiful curly hair, that was both a new look for my audience and a form of representation and celebration! My mother and my sister both have beautiful curly hair, infact my mom growing up was famous for her honey brown curly Afro, which prompted me to put together the look for 'Dance Meri Rani'.”

“As an artist, I always look forward to presenting something new and interesting to my audience, so when I saw an opportunity to offer a cross-cultural amalgamation, celebrating the ethnicities of both the regions,and representing the different standards of beauty I made sure I took it. I feel really proud to be celebrating African beauty in all different forms, in one single look. Dance meri Rani is a visual treat packed with energetic Afro dance mixed with African beauty on Afro music performed by an African girl (myself) I feel proud! India culture is widely celebrated globally, being a Morroccan, I've seen it first hand in Africa, so I thought why not celebrate African culture in India as well," she added.

