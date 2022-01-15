O Aasmanwale Teaser: Jubin Nautiyal’s new track is a soulful number that will strike a chord with your heart

Jubin Nautiyal is one of the most popular singers in the industry who ace the art of touching millions of hearts with his soulful voice. His each track tends to win hearts and make people fall in love with his talents all over again. Keeping up with this trajectory, Jubin Nautiyal is set to come up with a new track titled O Aasmanwale and it is making a lot of buzz in the town. And now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the song and it is making headlines now.

Interestingly, the makers have come up with a unique strategy for the song this time as they gave a glimpse of O Aasmanwale with Jubin Nautiyal’s bitter-sweet love song ‘Meri Tarah’ starring Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati. Yes! The sneak peek was shared at the end of the video and is likely to carry ahead the story of Meri Tarah while answering the audiences’ question of ‘what’s next?’. Interestingly, the makers have also unveiled the audio teaser of O Aasmanwale and the song will be out on January 21, 2022.

Take a look at audio teaser of O Aasman Wale:

On the other hand, Jubin Nautiyal had made his way to Twitter trends early this month as fans had urged him to release a new single soon. Jubin Nautiyal’s fan clubs have started a petition of sorts with the #WeWantJubin trending on Twitter, urging the singer to release a new song with which they can fall in love all over again. And looks like their wish has finally come true now.