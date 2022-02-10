Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar reunite for new soul stirring music video ‘Dhokha’

Parth Samthaan is one a roll these days as his music videos are releasing one after the other. He and Khushali Kumar have come together for a new emotional music video named ‘Dhokha’. The duo had earlier also worked together for the music video, “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham” and it was a huge hit. Now they have come together to recreate the chemistry between them on-screen.

The soulful song is sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj. It treats the audiences to the electric chemistry between Khushali and Parth in the motion picture track, also starring Nishant Dahiya.

Parth Samthaan said, “After the success of ‘Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham’, Khushali and I come together for ‘Dhokha’ and hopefully the audiences will like our chemistry just as much in this amazing track sung by Arijit Singh.”

Khushali Kumar shared, “Dhokha is a very deep, soul-stirring track. We had a great time filming this song and everything from the music to the visuals is simply beautiful.”

Lyricist Manan Bhardwaj said, “Hurt is an emotion difficult to express in words. ‘Dhokha’ is a soulful track close to my heart and I am confident audiences going through that emotion would relate to. The mukhda of the song is something that hooked everyone on who was working on this, it’s very catchy yet simplistic.”

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar also shared his thoughts, “I feel this song will resonate with a lot of people. The lyrics are hard-hitting and the vocals touching. The chemistry between Khushali and Parth is palpable and will leave you hooked on till the end.”



