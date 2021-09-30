PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her radiant smile as she poses with a heart sign post workout

South and Bollywood beauty Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and never leaves even a day without working out. The actress was spotted today in Hyderabad at the gym post-workout session. She looked happy and fresh as she flaunted her radiant smile and signature heart.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her bubbly nature, has yet again won hearts with her beautiful gesture of happy smile and heart. In the photos, one can see, Rashmika sporting all-black gym wear with hair tied into a bun and carrying a phone, water bottle and hairband in hand. The actress can be seen in black tight leggings along with a matching tank top.

Check out pics here:

Apart from intense workout sessions, Rashmika follows a healthy regimen as she tends to drink a lot of water and only eats vegetables daily along with eggs for protein.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the role of Srivalli, who is a soulmate of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj in the much anticipated pan-Indian film Pushpa. The first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres for Christmas. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and Kannada actor Dhananjaya. In Telugu, the actress has another project titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand.

She has wrapped up the shoots of 2 Hindi movies- Mission Majnu and Goodbye and is already in talks to lock her 3rd Bollywood film.