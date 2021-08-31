PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan shells out princessy vibe in an elegant blue ensemble; We wonder what’s cooking?

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several a-listers from the Bollywood film fraternity. Time and again, many of them get spotted in the dream city fulfilling their professional commitments. Speaking of which, actor Sara Ali Khan was the recent one who caught the attention of shutterbugs on Tuesday evening. Seemingly, the actor was spotted at a shooting set in an upscale locality of Mumbai. However, what caught our attention was her princessy look.

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her elegance and poise, shelled out major fashion goals in a stunning blue designer ensemble. Embellished with sparkles, the flowy attire is just the kind of ensemble that one desires to attend a wedding or anniversary function. Wavy hair-do and minimalistic accessories rounded off the entire look of Sara. It is yet unclear why the actress donned the princessy look, but it has surely left us wondering that the diva might have something interesting in store for fans.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan last featured opposite in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role.

