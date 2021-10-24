PICS: Varun Dhawan & wife Natasha Dalal look adorable as they celebrate their first Karwa Chauth

The festive month is here and tonight, the joy and celebrities in the air have multiplied as people celebrate the Hindu ritual of Karwa Chauth. Every year on this day, women fast for the long lives of their husbands, and deck up like new brides in wonderful traditional attires. Speaking of which, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal are celebrating their very first Karwa Chauth after marriage. A few moments back, the actor took to Instagram and shared a few adorable snaps with wife Natasha, as they ring in the festivities.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth tonight, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram space and dropped a few pictures featuring him with wife Natasha. In the pictures, the couple can be seen decked up in stunning outfits for the night. Varun is seen clad in an orange Kurta that he teamed up with a pair of ripped denim pants. Natasha, on the other hand, is seen opting for a lavender salwar suit with gorgeous embroidery and sequin details. In one picture, Natasha can be seen doing the Karwa Chauth rituals with a pooja thali. In another picture, the moon shines beautifully in the background as the couple poses for pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Varun captioned the post, “MOON please Happy #karwachauth to everyone”. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans and friends flooded the post with likes and comments.

For the unversed, Varun tied the knot with his longtime ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24th this year.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he will be sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Youtuber and actor, Prajakta Koli.

