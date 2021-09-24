Post Raj Kundra's bail, Shilpa Shetty shares quote on recovering and strengths

On Friday evening, actor took to social media to indicate that she is ‘recovering’ amidst the ongoing adult film case filed against her husband Raj Kundra. This post comes after the elite businessman was given bail by the honourable court. Sharing a quote of ‘Christain Barnard’, she preached that “Suffering isn’t ennobling, recovery is.”

In the recent past, the actor has been using her social media platform to share wisdom amongst her Instagram family. The latest quote shared by her reads, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bat times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

Take a look at the post here:

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra was previously arrested in an alleged adult film case racket. He was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy.

She stated, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well.A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial.Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” her statement concluded.

