Puaada Song Pab Chakeya Geya OUT: Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa’s new track is a groovy anthem for wedding season

Ammy Virk is on the roll at the moment. While the Punjabi superstar is looking forward to his first Bollywood release Bhuj: The Pride of India on August 13, his much awaited Punjabi movie Puaada opposite Sonam Bajwa is eyeing for August 12 release. And while his fans are quite excited about Ammy’s upcoming project, the makers of Puaada have dropped a new track from the movie which happens to be a groovy track.

The song is a peppy bhangra duet number that is set in the backdrop of a wedding function. Pab Chakeya Gaya is crooned by Ammy Virk and Jasmeen Akhtar and it will make you hit the dance floors. Ammy and Sonam made for a lovely pair as the Nikka Zaildar actor wore a stylish shirt with a teal grey coloured jacket which he had paired with black trousers and rust coloured turban. On the other hand, Sonam was a sight to behold in her peach coloured suit which she had paired with golden bangles. While the song is grabbing a lot of attention, we got our hands on some exclusive pics from the sets that give a glimpse of the fun the team had while shooting for the movie.

Take a look at the pics:

Puaada is made by A&A Pictures and Brat Films, the two companies that brought the mega-blockbuster SHADAA starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa to screens. The film is directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal, produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai' says Ammy Virk