Raja Kumari announces her FIRST single Firestarter; Set to drop it on 23 July

After making waves in India with her music and rap, Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari recently took to social media to announce that she will soon be dropping her first single. Titled 'Firestarter', Raja Kumari has joined hands with record label Mass Appeal India which has earlier produced several of her tracks. The record label in collaboration with Capitol Records, Universal Music India and Universal Music group will be dropping the single this month.

Taking to her official social media handle, Raja Kumari announced that the single will be releasing on 23 July. On Instagram, she shared the first look of Firestarter and wrote, "I’m proud to announce my first single FIRESTARTER with my home team (India) @massappealindia & @universalmusicindia and @capitolrecords produced by @adityadevmusic."

Raja Kumari said that the single will mark the start of a new chapter and sound for her and her fans. "Thank you @devsanyal for believing in me and this record. This single marks the beginning of a new chapter and a new sound. Get ready to bring the heat! July 23, 2021," she captioned her post.

On the same day, as per reports, Raja Kumari will also pay tribute to the late musician Amy Winehouse at a live-streaming event. Marking the 10th anniversary of the Grammy-winning artist, Raja Kumari will join fellow musicians in remembering Amy Winehouse.

Speaking about her participation in the event, Raja Kumari told Hans India, "I am so honored to be supporting mental health awareness at Back To Amy with MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. This is a topic that is really important to me. I’ve been in therapy for the last year and it’s thoroughly changed my life. I try to talk about it as much as I can because it’s kind of taboo in my culture and people don’t want to get help when they really need it. As musicians especially in the last two years I think our mental health has come to the forefront."

