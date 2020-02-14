Raja Kumari releases a new song called Bindi & Bangles; Deets Inside
The track is an ode to the traditions of the past and the technologies of the future, all the while shining a spotlight on India's rich and unique culture. "I'm so excited to share with you the new music video for 'Bindis and Bangles'. This song has been so important to me, and I hope you enjoy the visual world we created for it," Raja Kumari said. In the video, Raja Kumari is portrayed as an ethereal apparition who glitches into reality and is perceived as a Goddess from another dimension. "Bindis & Bangles" is co-written by Divine.
BNB was envisioned and executed by badass female creatives. Thank you to my Devis! @sam_madhu @bitterblackjoos @sallony_mahendru @lorrainegonzalves @shmuel_20 @karishmachavan @helena_hair_stylist and of course @anupsingh_makeup_hair Special thanks to @vivianakadivine for co-writing this masterpiece with me @drewmixit for the mix! And a special cameo from @kingelvisbrown The best management @desireesaldo @tbonestakez and @cander723 for pushing this project to the end. @sonymusicindia for believing my vision. And the small village it took to pull off this 24 hour shoot! (Swipe right) @the_fictionary @addu_d2 @vishalvittydp @sumitpol82 @preetesh_kushwaha @natalia_rebecca @shamless_aniket @tusharkunder @harshmahendru @charul_patil @kaundinyasharma @darthrigvader @poonam0_0 @vivek.dhivare @prathamesh__10 @khalidbournagain @___i_shaan___ @hoodaatcinema @le_pardita @poojarai_designer @just_prashant @ashi_panicker @cleaveenterprises @lostfilms_ @karanarjunoberoi @colortrip_
