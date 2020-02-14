Raja Kumari releases a new song called Bindi & Bangles; Deets Inside

BNB was envisioned and executed by badass female creatives. Thank you to my Devis! @sam_madhu @bitterblackjoos @sallony_mahendru @lorrainegonzalves @shmuel_20 @karishmachavan @helena_hair_stylist and of course @anupsingh_makeup_hair Special thanks to @vivianakadivine for co-writing this masterpiece with me @drewmixit for the mix! And a special cameo from @kingelvisbrown The best management @desireesaldo @tbonestakez and @cander723 for pushing this project to the end. @sonymusicindia for believing my vision. And the small village it took to pull off this 24 hour shoot! (Swipe right) @the_fictionary @addu_d2 @vishalvittydp @sumitpol82 @preetesh_kushwaha @natalia_rebecca @shamless_aniket @tusharkunder @harshmahendru @charul_patil @kaundinyasharma @darthrigvader @poonam0_0 @vivek.dhivare @prathamesh__10 @khalidbournagain @___i_shaan___ @hoodaatcinema @le_pardita @poojarai_designer @just_prashant @ashi_panicker @cleaveenterprises @lostfilms_ @karanarjunoberoi @colortrip_

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on Feb 14, 2020 at 12:37am PST