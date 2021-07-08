  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh gives us a sneak peak of a day in her life

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday shared a glimpse of a day in her life on social media.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2021 05:36 pm
Rakul Preet Singh gives us a sneak peak of a day in her life Rakul Preet Singh gives us a sneak peak of a day in her life
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakul posted a video on Instagram that shows her getting her hair and make-up done. The later part of the video features the actress posing for a photoshoot. "Oh hi there #dayinmylife #fashionshoot #myday," she wrote as caption. 

Watch Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

On the work front, the actress's diary is full. She will be seen in "Attack", "MayDay", "Thank God" and "Doctor G". She also has "Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan. Her latest release was the digital film "Sardar Ka Grandson" co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

Also read| Rakul Preet Singh is in 'biggini shoot' mood as she flaunts her toned body in a throwback photo

Credits :IANSPIC CREDIT: RAKUL PREET SINGH/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh resumes work and shares a glimpse of ‘best’ morning routine from her vanity van
Rakul Preet reveals her go to recipe to beat summer heat
Rakul Preet Singh begins shooting for Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay; Shares VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez to play Aurangzeb's sister in Pawan Kalyan starrer period comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Rakul Preet Singh shoots for an ad while her film shoots stand cancelled
EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh joins John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in Attack