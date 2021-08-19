Rhea Kapoor is a ‘Vision in white’ as she embraces husband Karan Boolani: See PIC

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding that took place last Saturday. Even since then, photos from the celebrations haven’t stopped flooding social media. Amidst this, a new photo of the newlywed couple has been shared on the official Instagram page of designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It appears that the photo was clicked right before the reception event of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani that was hosted by father Anil Kapoor on Monday.

In the picture, Rhea opted for a princessy look as she donned a white couture dress which was topped with a matching jacket featuring exaggerated balloon sleeves. Rhea Kapoor loves the concept of minimalism and going by the same she teamed her entire look with statement pearl jewellery. Sleek wavy hair left open summed up the entire elegant look of the bride. Meanwhile, husband Karan Boolani looked dapper in a formal suit. In one photo, we can see the newlyweds embracing each other as the camera captures them.

The wedding was an intimate affair and only close friends and family members graced the functions. For the unversed, Rhea and Karan have been dating each other for over 13 years now. While sharing the first picture from the wedding, Rhea kapoor stated, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.” In addition to this the Veere Di Weddind producer has also received a warm welcomed into the Boolani family by sister-in-law Karishma.

