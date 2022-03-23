Riddhima Kapoor wishes daughter Samara on her 11th birthday; Grandma Neetu Kapoor pens sweet note

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share an unbreakable and sweet bond. They often share each other photos on social media to express their love for each other. But, today they are in headlines due to Riddhima’s darling daughter Samara. She has turned a year wiser today and wishes poured in on social media. On the occasion, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor too showered love on Samara and penned down sweet birthday posts on the photo-sharing application.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a cute photo of her daughter on her birthday. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy 11th birthday my sunshine. I hope your day is filled with joy laughter & love- May your every wish come true this year - We love you so much #babygirlturns11 #samsam.” Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan dropped a sweet comment to extend birthday wishes to Samara, She wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Samara lots of love from us all.” Apart from Soni, Neelam Kothari, Sophie Choudry, and others also wished Riddhima’s darling daughter. Fans too dropped sweet comments and heart emoticons in the comment section to wish Samara on her birthday.

See Riddhima Kapoor’s post here:

Similarly, Neetu Kapoor too wished her grandchild Samara on her special occasion. Taking to the story section of Instagram, Neetu shared Samara’s photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this cuteness who rules our hearts.” She ended her sweet note with a few colorful heart emoticons. Riddhima had also reshared Neetu’s birthday wish on her social media handle.

See Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

