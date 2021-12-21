Saba Ali Khan showers love on Jeh as he turns 10 months old with a beautiful collage

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their second son Jeh early this year and they have been on cloud nine ever since. In fact, the Pataudi couple has been making sure to spend most of their time with the munchkin despite their busy schedule. And while Bebo is quite active on social media, she is often seen sharing adorable pics of the youngest prince of Pataudi and it is a treat for the fans. On the other hand, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan is also seen sharing adorable pics of her nephew on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Saba has taken to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful collage of Jeh’s pics as the little prince turned 10 months old. The first pic had Saba holding Jeh in her arms and she was finding it difficult to take her eyes off him. In the second pic, Jeh was seen standing by a glass door trying to explore it while the third pic had Saba holding the munchkin in her lap. She had captioned the image as, “Wishing my Jeh jaan…. Happy 10th month. Love you!” along with a heart emoticon. The collage also had a sticker on it that read as, “10 months old”.

Interestingly, Saba is often seen showering love on her nephews. Earlier, as Taimur turned a year older on December 20, she penned a sweet note for him and wrote, “TiM turns 5! Wishing him the best life brings...stay safe”.