Salman Khan playing with a specially abled child in THIS video proves why he is everyone’s favourite; WATCH

Salman Khan, who is really fond of kids, is seen playing with a specially abled child in this video and it is too adorable to miss.

is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, his fans range from different age groups be it an elderly person, youngsters, teenagers and even kids. It is no hidden fact that Salman Khan holds a special place for his fans in his heart and when it comes to kids, the superstar’s love knows no bound. He is often seen meeting his little fans on the sets of his movies as and when possible. In fact, the Dabangg 3 star has a special love for his specially abled fans and doesn’t leave a chance to meet these special kids.

And while we never get enough of his generosity, we got our hands on an unseen video of Salman which has struck the right chord with our hearts. In the video, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo star was seen playing with a specially abled child. Dressed in a black t-shirt and denims, Salman was looking dapper in his casual look. The superstar was seen encouraging his fan to move his hand and hailed him saying “You are so strong.” While his words sounds quite motivating it does prove why he is so popular among everyone.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s adorable video with a fan:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Salman, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama will also feature , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead and is co-produced by Sohail Khan. Besides, Salman is also working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More