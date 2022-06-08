Sara Ali Khan indulges in self-love for her toned abs as she shares PIC of her post-workout session

Sara Ali Khan has indulged in some mid-week self-love on her social media space. Sara is not too many films old in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and ever since then, Sara has been constantly a part of the limelight. Apart from impressing viewers on celluloid, Sara also keeps them engaged and entertained on her social media space. She is quite active on Instagram and often treats her followers to pictures and videos from her day-to-day life. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Sara yet again took to the photo-and-video sharing site and shared a photo and expressed her happiness at seeing her toned abs.

In the photo shared by Sara on her Instagram stories, she can be seen dressed in athleisure wear featuring a white crop top and pink gym shorts. Her wet hair was left open and she had a pair of pink slippers on. Sara obliged the shutterbugs as they clicked her post her gym session. One can also notice her toned abs peeking through her crop-tee shirt. Sharing the photo, Sara captioned the post, “Self love for my abs (heart-eye emojis)”.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest photo on the ‘gram:

Recently Sara jetted off to London on a vacation with her mother and actress Amrita Singh and shared a slew of photos with her fans. Clearly, the actress had a wonderful time there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey opposite her. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara Ali Khan will be working on a film on the Quit India Movement of 1942.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan goes back in time, set to do a film on 1942 Quit India movement