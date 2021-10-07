Shahid Kapoor to begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with an action sequence in Mumbai?

Shahid Kapoor is a busy man these days. After winning hearts with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh in 2019, the handsome hunk has been gearing up for the release of his much talked about sports drama Jersey. This isn’t all. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is also set to make his OTT debut with Raj & DK directorial. And while he has recently wrapped the shooting of the same, Shahid is now gearing up for his next project which happens to be Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

To note, this will be Shahid’s first project with Ali and it is said to be an adaptation of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night). According to a report published in Mid Day, the movie will hit the floors soon and will feature Shahid playing the role of a cop chasing the drug lords. While the movie is at the pre-production stage, it is reported that the shoot will begin with an elaborate action sequence. “Shahid will begin his readings and prep next week, before he reports to the set. Meanwhile, Ali is keeping the groundwork ready. The first schedule will be swift, shot across suburban Mumbai, particularly Goregaon,” a source was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Nuit Blanche has been earlier remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively. As of now, Shahid is looking forward to the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which will also star Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will hit the theatres on December 31.

