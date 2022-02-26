Shahid Kapoor REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s ‘bade miyan chote miyan’ post from his birthday

Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the Kabir Singh star has turned a year older on February 25 and he was showered with immense love from his massive fan following from all over the world. In fact, several celebs were seen taking to their respective social media handles to send birthday wishes to Shahid. And while the Padmaavat star has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Shahid has now taken out time to express his gratitude for the best wishes.

Interestingly, Shahid’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter also took to social media and shared a classy pic of himself with the birthday boy from the celebration. In the pic, Shahid and Ishaan were seen posing together and while their swag was unmissable, the beach and the evening sky served as the perfect background for the pic. He had captioned the pic as, “Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>> Love you @shahidkapoor. keep conquering”. And now Shahid has reshared the post to his Instagram story and wrote, “Love you. Always. Muah @ishaankhatter”. He also shared Mira Rajput’s post for him as they enjoyed the sunset together and wrote, “It’s all you my love @mira.kapoor” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid is currently looking forward to the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. The movie, which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil movie Jersey starring Nani, was earlier slated to release in December last year. However, it has now been pushed to release on April 14, 2022. Apart from this, Shahid is also set to make his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming web series.