Shraddha Kapoor wishes the year 2020 also stays as positive and satisfying as 2019 was; Deets inside

As we enter 2020, Bollywood stars open up about their new projects, expectations, the movie's doing well and much more. In an interview with HT, who has 2 amazing movies like Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 coming up spoke about her future plans. Talking about her personal expectations from her films, the Saaho actress said that to start with, she wishes the year 2020 also stays as positive and satisfying as 2019 was. As an actor, the New Year also looks extremely exciting to her. She loves being in front of the camera and honestly, even this year, she would like herself to do what she loves the most — act. She has Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D coming up, which makes things very exciting for her.

Talking about 2019, the actress said, "Honestly, it was extremely delightful and satisfying that two of my films got me so much love from fans. It was a busy year but I totally love being caught up with work. I would call 2019 a content and happy year — on the professional as well as personal front — since I could also spend some quality time with my family. But this year, a full-fledged family holiday is on the cards (smiles)." Talking about the special highlight from 2019, Shraddha said, "It has to be juggling between the shoots and then having two back-to-back releases. It’s my professional contentment that became the biggest highlight for me. Also, the two different characters and beautiful scripts are my biggest takeaways from 2019. That makes me do new things and work with fresh energy and different people, and explore new sides of myself as an actor."

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 24th January 2020 whereas Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

