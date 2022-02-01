Singer Shaan collaborates with International Sensation Delsol for his next track titled Bom Billi

Playback singer Shaan released his first international collaboration of 2022 titled 'Bom Billi' with international sensation Delsol.

The track, which will see four different versions over the next few weeks, will showcase Shaan creating groundbreaking music with global talent from Delhi, Argentina and America.

Commenting on his latest single that released on Monday, Shaan said: "I'm quite excited for 'Bom Billi'. It has the dancehall vibe, the Punjabi/Hindi/English mix and that earworm hook. This song will give the audiences a completely different experience, which I am sure they would love."

Talking about the collaboration part of the song, the singer said: "'Bom Billi' is an exciting international collaboration with Nick Rajsakha's X3 Ent and its music team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the super talented Delsol and the artists and rappers from across the globe."

The project is the brainchild of Nick Rajsakha and Nawaz Modi Singhania who have jointly co-produced the project and brought together the power team of Shaan, Delsol and Grammy winner Jason Goldstein.

