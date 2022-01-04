Sonu Nigam, wife Madhurima and son test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai: We'll have to live with it

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his social media handle to apprise his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a vlog, the legendary singer, who is currently in Dubai, revealed that he got himself tested several times, however, the results turned out to be positive in every test. Sonu recently visited his son Neevan in the foreign city and spent time with his family on New Year’s Eve.

“I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that. I am COVID positive but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me,” the singer said in his vlog.

In the video, he also expresses grief that the work is coming to a halt once again. He says, 'It is spreading very fast. I feel bad for us because the work has just started. I feel sorry for the people associated with theaters and also for the filmmakers. Because the work is getting affected from last two years. But hopefully, things will be fine.”

At the end of the video, Sonu also revealed that his wife Madhurima and son Neevan have also been infected with the virus. Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family!”

In terms of work, the popular singer had a busy past year. He recently performed in the UK recently and received a great response. In October, he was seen gracing the Amitabh Bachchan game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

