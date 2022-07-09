SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film's makers share BIG update; Film to release during Summer 2023

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' are coming back together for an upcoming film after 12 years. Tentivalely titled SSMB28, it's one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of Tollywood. After a long wait, today, the makers announced a big update about the film. The pre-production work for the film has begun and regular shoot will commence in August. The yet to be titled film will hit the big screens for Summer 2023.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s is one of the crazy and successful combinations. They created a box office tsunami twice earlier with classics Athadu and Khaleja. Trivikram prepared an engaging script for Mahesh Babu and it will have elements for all sections of the audience. Moreover, Mahesh Babu will be presented as a never seen before character in the movie.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. She is being paired opposite Mahesh Babu for the second time after their 2019 film Maharshi and the third time with after their 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the film under Tollywood’s most happening production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

SSMB28 will feature a stellar cast and the most celebrated craftsmen willassociate to handle different departments. While the movie to be made on a lavish budget with high standard production values will have music by the in-form composer S Thaman. PS Vinod will crank the camera, while Naveen Nooli is the editor and AS Prakash is the art director.