Sukriti & Prakriti’s new song ‘Majnu’ starring Abhishek & Siddharth Nigam out

Singers Sukriti and Prakriti has released their new groovy song ‘Majnu’. The music video stars Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam. They are seen together in a music video for the first time. The song is about a feisty and quirky take on a modern-day love story from both girls and boys. The song is composed and co-written by MellowD and The Rish, brings out the traditionality of the beats, heavily inspired from the 90’s Indian pop music. This vibrant music video has been directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli who brings out a sizzling chemistry between Sukriti - Prakriti and Abhishek and Siddharth Nigam.

The video is set in a college environment with a very lively mood that portrays fun and games involve in the process of wooing the girls. The protagonists in the video will evoke your inner ‘Majnu’ and make you groove to the captivating song which is sure to be a hit amongst the millennial. Talking about their latest release, Sukriti and Prakriti stated, “We love getting fun-filled songs to our audiences. Majnu is another enjoyable song with two pair of siblings coming together for the first time in a music video. Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam have undoubtedly taken the video to the next level ! Mellow D and The Rish have beautifully composed and written the song and it's always been a wonderful experience working with the entire team. The song is out now on VYRL Originals, and we hope to receive as much love as we did for our previous releases.”

Excited about their first music video together, the Nigam Brothers (Siddharth & Abhishek) said, "Majnu is a perfect party song, especially the hook steps as you are bound to get addicted to it! It is our first music video together and, we had an amazing time shooting with Sukriti- Prakriti. The song has a completely modern vibe with urban beats making it an absolute millennial favourite. The whole team of VYRL Originals is fun to work with and, we are thrilled to have been a part of it.”

VYRL Originals is Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India’s first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community.

