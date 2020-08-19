Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here's what the actor's family lawyer has to say on Rhea Chakraborty's allegations

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has made all possible efforts in seeking justice for the late actor. He has recently quashed certain claims and allegations made by Rhea Chakraborty.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten way more baffling in the past few days. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has made certain claims ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgement on her transfer plea that was filed earlier. Among them is the allegation of the late actor’s sister Priyanka molesting her that has shocked everyone. Moreover, Rhea’s lawyer has also added that she does not know or has met Aditya Thackeray. Now, Sushant’s family lawyer has debunked the facts in a press conference.

Here’s what he has to say regarding the fresh allegations made by Rhea Chakraborty:

Funeral

According to Singh, Mumbai Police should have understood the reason behind the family not calling Rhea to Sushant’s funeral on the very first day.

Meetu Singh’s arrival

Vikas Singh states that Rhea left Sushant Singh Rajput’s home on 8th June 2020. It is only after that his sister Meetu arrived there when he called her.

Sushant’s medications

Rhea Chakraborty allegedly gave medications to the late actor. However, she did not notify his family members even after leaving his home. If one believes that he was unwell, the actress could have informed them or told them about the medications.

The blocked calls

Singh further questions the reason behind Rhea blocking Sushant and not responding to his calls if there was no fight between them.

Suicide or murder?

If Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant then there could be abetment to suicide but if not, it’s possibly a murder, claims Singh. He also states that whoever did this could have been one of her staff members. He also claims that the actress did not keep old staff members as she would not have been able to control the actor.

CBI investigation

According to Singh, Rhea herself wanted a CBI probe that was mentioned in her petition and affidavit. He states that she cannot back out from that now and is taking advantage of the delay in the Supreme Court’s decision.

Aditya Thackeray’s angle

Vikas Singh questions the reason behind Rhea denying any connections with Aditya Thackeray if she does not know him. He also says that the family has never alleged or taken his name in any statement or FIR.

The allegation against Sushant’s sister Priyanka

Sushant Singh Rajput had composed a poem for Priyanka in front of Rhea. According to Singh, she conspired to create a rift between them post that. He also mentions how the former took Priyanka to a party and did the makeup herself. Rhea allegedly made the payments for the party from Sushant’s credit card. Singh further states that the story about which the actress is talking about is from a day earlier. Moreover, she told Sushant about it the next day. The lawyer assures that they have proof regarding the molestation allegation that can be produced in the public domain if required.

Priyanka handled Sushant’s accounts

The late actor’s sister handled his accounts and looked up to her for important decisions. This is the reason why Rhea made such weird allegations on her. As per Singh, Sushant even realized his mistake concerning Rhea and apologized to all four of his sisters later on.

The corpse

Vikas Singh states that no one saw Sushant’s corpse hanging and then points out certain discrepancies in the same. He further adds that Siddharth Pithani supported the actor’s family until they filed an FIR. Post that he sided with Rhea and sent her an email. So, according to Singh, it’s not a suicide.

The ED probe

The lawyer also questions the fact as to how Rhea Chakraborty can give herself a clean chit in the ED investigation given that a probe is already going on.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

