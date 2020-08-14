Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece revisits ‘Mamu’ with a selfie; Says, ‘I don’t know a better person & never will’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares a selfie with the late actor and calls him the best person she has ever met. Read on!

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely attached to his family, friends and fans, and post his untimely demise, all of them together have been demanding a CBI investigation into his death as they suspect foul play. Now, today, since it has been two months since the actor left all of us, his niece, Mallika Singh, took to Instagram to share a photo with her ‘Gulshan mamu’, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “SCforSushant”.

In the photo, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput posing for a selfie with her niece, and alongside, Mallika remembered her mamu as she wrote that she has never met a better person than him. “I don't know a better person and I never will know a better person," wrote Mallika on her Instagram Story. Earlier, Mallika had revealed that the late actor and her ‘Gulshan mama’ had once expressed his desire to join astronomy classes along with her. “When I had told him I was planning to take an Astronomy class for my science requirement, he had told me he was going to sneak into this class with me. I'll study it well, in his memory," recalled Mallika.

Yesterday, Sushant’s US based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a video on social media, demanding a CBI investigation into her brother's death, and today, Shweta requested everyone to come together on August 15, 2020, to join the family for a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, late actor’s sister shared a post which read, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus….”

