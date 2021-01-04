Sushmita Sen pens an endearing birthday note for beau Rohman Shawl; Says ‘To know you is to love you’

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to wish her partner Rohman Shawl on his birthday. The actress has also shared stunning pictures of them.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen never misses an opportunity to wish her loved ones on their special days. And today, Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl has turned a year older and thus, the diva took to her Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy. The Main Hoon Na actress has penned a heartfelt birthday note for Rohman. Along with the note, Sushmita has also shared two loved-up pictures of them. The actress has yet again managed to give us major couple goals.

In the pictures, Sushmita and Rohman can be seen looking cutely at each other and they both are twinning in black outfits. While sharing the pictures on Rohman’s birthday, she wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga.” Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita and Rohman are in Dubai, where they celebrated the New Year together with the actress’ brother Rajeev Sen and his wife-actress Charu Asopa.

Recently, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Sushmita’s daughter Renee has spoken about her and sister Alisah’s bond with Rohman. She said that they bond over music and they are currently learning about him, his culture, family and more. She has also addressed Rohman as ‘uncle’.

On the work front, Sushmita made her comeback in the entertainment world last year with the web-show Aarya.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

