Tara Sutaria looks every inch a diva in latest monochromatic PICS; Beau Aadar Jain REACTS

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She debuted with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, she has been featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The 26-year-old actress has a massive fan following and every now and then, she shares a sneak peek of her life with her fans on Instagram.

Speaking of which, the Heropanti 2 actress shared some latest monochromatic snaps on her official Instagram handle and they are totally breathtaking. In the photographs, Tara can be seen oozing oomph in a black strappy dress. With a sleek bun and shiny choker necklace, the Tadap actress looked every inch a diva. While sharing the snaps, Tara wrote, "She may be the beauty or the beast, may be the famine or the feast ( why don’t they write lyrics like these anymore! )". As soon as she posted the photos, her loved ones and fans rushed to drop sweet comments. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain also liked her post.

Check Tara Sutaria's post here:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film was helmed by Ahmed Khan, Next, Tara will be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri directorial is a follow-up to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

