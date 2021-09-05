Teacher’s Day 2021: Masti Ki Paathshala to Bum Bum Bole, inspiring songs to celebrate the spirit of learning

Guru or a teacher holds a special place in everyone’s heart. A teacher is known to bring his disciple out of the darkness and lead them on the path of wisdom. A guru can be anyone, your mother, your sports teacher or an elder sister who helps you with studies. To honour the existence of those who lead us with guidance, every year September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s day worldwide. On this special occasion, students all across the globe appreciate the existence of teachers in their lives. Honouring the same, this year we bring you a quirky and inspiring teacher’s day playlist to celebrate the spirit of learning.

Kholo Kholo

Crooned by Raman Mahadevan, Kholo Kholo is an inspiring song from starrer drama film, Taare Zameen Par. This peppy track aptly captures the bitter-sweet banter that students share with their teachers. In the music video, viewers see an art festival organised by a school while the inspiring lyrics prompts people to stay positive amid difficult situations and reach one’s goal.

Aye Khuda

Featured in the tracklist of starrer Paathshala, this song is nothing less than a hymn for students. In the video of the song, viewers see Shahid essaying the role of a teacher as he imparts knowledge to his students, be it music or English literature.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a song close to the hearts of many. Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, this track is a special tribute to specially abled children all across the globe and their teachers who leave no stone unturned to bring out the best in them.

Bum Bum Bole

Bum Bum Bole is another peppy number from Taare Zameen Par that sees Aamir Khan teaching his students to always think out of the box. During an art lecture, Aamir motivates everyone to flow in the bliss of creativity while questioning every natural phenomenon in existence.

Aye Watan

Although Aye Watan is a patriotic song from the movie Raazi, the music video of the song features lead actress teaching music to a bunch of students. It aptly showcases the efforts that teachers put in to make their students excel.

Masti Ki Paathshala

Masti Ki Paatshala is a peppy number that hails life as the biggest teacher of everyone else. It motivates viewers to relax while dealing with their daily exploits and also regards life as ‘the school of fun’.

Madamji Go Easy

From the Rani Mukerji starrer Hitchki, Madamji Go Easy, chronicles the life of a teacher dealing with Tourette Syndrome. The song sees how the teacher turns her weakness into strength thereby becoming a major inspiration in her student’s life.

Question Mark

Featuring in the tracklist of starrer Super 30, this song showcases an avid teacher, going to extremes to give underprivileged children the knowledge and education they deserve.

Roshanee

From the movie Aarakshan, Roshanee is yet another song that chronicles the life of a teacher who goes to extremes for the goodwill of his students. Providing quality education becomes the main goal of his life, while all his students stand by him to help him make the dream come true.

Aye Zindagi

Featuring Juhi Chawla, Aye Zindagi is a song from the film Chalk N Duster. The track aptly showcases the life of a normal teacher. What’s inspiring is that way Juhi’s character strikes a perfect balance between her home and school life.

