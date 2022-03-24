Thalapathy66: Shoot for Vijay & Rashmika Mandanna starrer to start with a song?

The grapevine has it that Vijay will soon start rolling for his next temporarily titled Thalapathy66. The latest buzz around the movie is that the makers are planning to commence the shoot with a song composed by ace music director S Thaman. Touted to be a masala flick, the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

It was last September when the reports started cropping up that Vijay has decided on his next project. Financed by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the film's cast as the leading lady. The venture is being made on a huge budget and more details regarding the cast and crew of the movie will be available once the project moves ahead.

In a recent interaction with the media, maker Vamshi Paidipally spilled the beans on the subject of the film's script. He revealed that Thalapathy 66 will be high on emotions and that he has penned the script keeping the actor's fandom in view. It is the first time that Dil Raju, Vamsi Paidipally, and Vijay are joining hands for a movie.

In the meantime, Vijay is preoccupied with his upcoming dark comedy, Beast at the moment. Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite the star in the action drama that is scheduled to be out on 13 April. This Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial will mark Pooja Hegde's comeback to the Tamil film industry after almost a decade.

