THROWBACK: When Kajol pulled Shah Rukh Khan’s cheek during an event and gave glimpse of their off screen bond

In a throwback video, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen discussing about their on-screen as well as off-screen bond. Their camaraderie left everyone impressed.
22158 reads Mumbai
Music,kajol,shah rukh khanTHROWBACK: When Kajol pulled Shah Rukh Khan’s cheek during an event and gave glimpse of their off screen bond
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol share a great bond with each other since their first film. The duo starred in 1993’s hit film Baazigar. And later, they went on to deliver several hit films together like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan among others. Kajol and SRK are considered to be one of the most-loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. In several occasions, they have shown their love and respect for each other. 

Now recently, we came across a cute throwback video featuring the DDLJ actors. In the video, both the actors can be seen answering the questions asked by the reporters. They can be also seen speaking about their friendship and how they make it look everything so easy on-screen and more. Kajol can also be seen pulling SRK’s cheeks and saying “I am probably the only who can do koochie koochie koo to him.” And their off-screen chemistry had left everyone in awe.

Take a look at Shah Rukh and Kajol’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for Sidharth Anand’s Pathan. Apart from SRK, the film will also star Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in lead roles. Reportedly, Salman Khan and Dimple Kapadia will be also a part of the film. The shooting of the same went on the floors in November 2020.

On the other hand, Kajol will be seen in web film Tribhanga. The film is scheduled to be released on January 15.

