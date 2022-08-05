Tiger Shroff does it again, motivates fans as he lifts 220 kg weight like a pro; WATCH video

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and his workouts never fail to give fans a daily dose of motivation. Every time we think the actor has reached his fitness peak, he turns around and pushes his body to such extremes that we are left awestruck. We have seen him acing difficult exercises, from strength-training workouts to the most dangerous stunts to a variety of acrobatic movements like flips, all with relative ease. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old actor has yet again shared a jaw-dropping video of him deadlifting 220 kgs. Yes, you read that right!

Sharing the video, the War actor wrote: “Oh hi againn 220 kgs…couldve played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didnt ripp off…” In the video, he is seen lifting the barbell successfully but could have done it better if his wristbands hadn’t ripped. Meanwhile, just yesterday, Tiger shared another video on the gram, and in the same, he was seen punching a bag. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “Didnt feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass…not my idea #humanpunchingbag #goodnight.”. Along with the clip, he had written, "Didnt feel like training today… so the boys decided they wanted to kick his ass…not my idea #humanpunchingbag #goodnight."

Click HERE to see Tiger’s video

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer Screw Dheela. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks Tiger’s second collaboration with Dharma Production after ‘Student of the Year 2’. The official announcement of the leading lady and the release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.