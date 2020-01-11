Top 10 Songs of the Week: From ABCD 3's Muqabla to Justin Bieber's Yummy; check out the full list

Here's the list of this week's top 10 songs and it features everything from ABCD 3's Muqabla to Justin Bieber's Yummy. Read on to check out the full list.

It’s been a week since we entered 2020, kick starting an all new decade, and the music industry has already showered us with brand new songs, music and albums. With Bollywood releasing a new track every other day and singers like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez treating their fans with brand new albums, there is plenty of music to fill your play list, a song for every mood. Although, with so many good songs coming your way from every direction, it can be hard to keep track of what’s trending the most.

To keep you updated, here’s a list of this week’s 10 hottest tracks.

1. Illegal weapon

The dance number, from the movie Street Dancer 3D, featuring and is currently trending on number 1. The song was dropped earlier this week and turned out to be an instant hit. In addition to its upbeat music and catchy lyrics, the song is also dropping jaws with it’s video, which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor engaging in an absolutely power-packed dance battle.

2. Muqabla

Who said remix songs aren’t fun. Another dance number on the list, the remix version of Prabhu Deva’ hit 1994 track proved that the song will never go out of fashion. The Street Dancer 3D song was dropped earlier this month and the fans welcomed it with open arms and tapping feet.

3. Yummy

Justin Bieber finally put an end to his fans’ misery by treating them with this latest song, and needless to say, the fans at it all up! Ever since it was released, the song has been hogging the top positions on almost every trending music chart.

4. Falling

One of Billboard's latest chartbreaker, this song by Trevor Daniel is findings it way to every play list. The song is a perfect mix of love, heartbreak and romance topped with irresistibly catchy music. Fom streaming platforms to radio stations, the songs is playing everywhere!

5. Garmi

Yet another song form Street Dancer 3D! By now, it is tried and tested that nothing can go wrong with a song that features Norah Fatehi. Groovy music, Badhshah’s catchy lyrics and Fatehi breath taking dance moves, the song has everything one would expect from a dance number. The songs from the upcoming film are doing exceptionally well!

6. Makhana

This song by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur, is being praised for its refreshing beats and lyrics. In the sea of high power party numbers, this song is just soothingly upbeat and can fight your Monday morning blues like nothing else. The music video of the song featuring Sushant Singh Rajput was also an overnight hit.

7. Ghungroo

This song has been trending for a while now and it looks like it is here to stay. With Arijit Sings soothing voice and tastefully upbeat music, the song turned out to be one of 2019’s most favourite tracks and is continuing to entertain people.

8. Yaad Piya Ki

This revamped version of Falguni Pathak’s hit track featuring the stunning Divya Khosla was an instant hit on every music streaming platform in India. From radio station to weddings, the song was played everywhere. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been on the trending list for quite some while now.

9. Memories

When it is Maroon 5 song, who can it not trend? Ever since it was dropped in 2019, the song has not fallen out of the top trending music charts and it seems like the fans are not ready to replace it with any other song. Sung by Adam Levine, the track has made its to the listener’s hearts with its soothing music and lyrics.

10. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

While almost every song from starrer Kabir Singh ended up performing exceptionally well, this particular song has refused to leave the trending list. With people listening to it on a loop, this song is here to stay, thanks to Arijit Singh’s soothing voice and Jubin Nautiyal’s heart-warming lyrics.

Credits :Spotify YouTube

