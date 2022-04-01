Tulsi Kumar is all set to collaborate with Ganesh Hegde for her next music video?

Tulsi Kumar is one of the finest singers we have in our industry right now. She has won millions of hearts with her soulful voice and each of her tracks ends up being a chartbuster. After giving back to back hit songs like O Saki Saki, Lagdi Lahore Di, Dus Bahane 2.0, Nachange Saari Raat, Tulsi is all set to give us yet another hit ‘Jo Mujhe Deewana Kar De’. Well, the latest buzz going around her is that she is collaborating with Ganesh Hegde. Ganesh is known for his dancing skills and enjoys a massive fan following himself.

Talking further about the music video of this song then it is getting us all curious as it is said that Tulsi Kumar will be seen in a double role. We bet this is going to be a visual treat for all her fans to see her in two different avatars. Tulsi has already managed to woo all of us with her singing and this time she is all set to woo her with her dancing skills as well. It will be exciting to see what is is in store for all her fans.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Kumar had recently collaborated with Jubin Nautiyal for the song Tumse Pyaar Karke. The love number, which released on February 1, starred Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon. Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar had said, "The month of February is truly the month of love with Valentine's Day just around the corner. 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' depicts the rush and intoxication of being in love."

