Tulsi Kumar's regal look for latest single ‘Tera Naam’ will mesmerize you

Tulsi Kumar has won millions of hearts with her soulful voice and each of her tracks ends up being a chartbuster. She recently collaborated with Darshan Raval for her new song ‘Tera Naam’. The latest single has already created a splash with the song registering close to 22 million views within just a few days of its release. The track is picturesque, and the quintessential shaadi song has impressed the audience and touched their hearts. Apart from that, Tulsi has nailed her vibrant look in the romantic track.

The singer is seen donning traditional outfits for the song. Throughout ‘Tera Naam’ Tulsi appears in several different colorful looks. Talking about her character Tulsi Kumar said, “My character in the song is that of a Royal Rajasthani girl and throughout the song she's prepping for her wedding. So there was a scope for beautiful and vibrant coloured outfits. We've gone for a variety of colours that are all happy colours that are perfect for a to-be bride. It was a lot of fun curating these looks and I'm personally very interested in the styling quotient. Shruti the stylist and I worked together on the tiny details like the delicate fabrics and the net dupattas."

Check it out:

Tulsi also informed, "There were about 10 looks in the entire music video. The vibe was very young, fun, minimalistic and pretty." Over the years, Tulsi has given fans some major hits. She backed tracks in Hindi films such as Chup Chup Ke, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Aksar. Her track Tum Jo Aaye, from the superhit film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai had gained praises.