Uncha Lamba Kad to Jee Karda; 10 hit songs of Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif

There are a few popular onscreen jodis in Bollywood whose sizzling chemistry is utterly loved by fans. Among them, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's pair is undeniably one of the best in the Hindi film industry. Some may even be unaware of the fact that Katrina Kaif received her Bollywood success by co-starring alongside Akshay Kumar. The duo has been cast opposite each other in numerous light-hearted comedy and romantic movies that can leave you splits. The two have delivered many blockbuster hits together. Hence, here is a collection of their chartbuster songs that holds a special place in fans’ hearts.

Uncha Lamba Kad

Featuring in the tracklist of the movie Welcome, Uncha Lamba Kad is a soothing romantic number crooned by Anand Raj Anand and Kalpana Patowary. With a pinch of Punjabi tadka, this song captures the lovey-dovey chemistry of the film’s lead characters.

Jee Karda

Again a Punjabi-Hindi mix song of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif that still makes fans groove. ‘Jee Karda’ from the Bollywood Blockbuster film ‘Singh Is Kinng’ sung by the legendary Labh Janjua.

Kiya Kiya

Sung by Anand Raj Anand and Shweta Pandit, Kiya Kiya is a funny number from Welcome that captures the core essence of the movie’s comic outcomes.

Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani is a hit track from the movie Tees Maar Khan. With Katrina Kaif’s exceptional dancing prowess, Sheila Ki Jawani has received vocals from Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Teri Ore

Teri Ore is a romantic number that can has melted the hearts of all die-hard lovers. With a picturesque backdrop, the stunning lyrics of the song captures the concept of love in an enticing way.

Rishte Naate

Rishte Naate aptly showcases the bitter-sweet chemistry of lovers. With music by Pritam, RDB & AD Boyz the songs sees Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif romancing each other.

Talli Hua

As the name itself suggest, Talli Hua is a party song with quirky rhythm that automatically sets your feet moving on the dance stage. Take a look at it below:

Rafta Rafta

Rafta Rafta sees Katrina Kaif turning into a proper Punjabi patola as she romances Akshay Kumar in desi style. From Punjabi moves to desi setting this song aptly features the duo’s undeniable chemistry.

Wallah Re Wallah

Wallah Re Wallah is still played on the special occasion of celebrations and parties. With quirky beats, the song has a cameo of superstar Salman Khan that absolutely left audiences surprised.

Paisa Paisa

From the movie De Dana Dan, this mellow track with mild beats sees Akshay and Katrina in stylish looks as they groove together.

