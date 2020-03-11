Varun Dhawan blames his Judwaa 2 co star Taapsee Pannu for not smiling in a photo with Jacqueline Fernandez

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A portrait of Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu creates a fun banter between Taapsee and Varun. Read to know more:

has been creating a buzz since the announcement of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan was made. The team had recently celebrated the wrap-up party of the film in the city. The bash was attended by who's who of the industry. Varun is quite active on social media and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing his fans. Not only his fans, but Varun's charm also works on his co-actresses. Even after the movie is been released, the actor still shares a great rapport with his co-stars.

Recently, Varun's Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez shared a portrait of Jacqueline, Varun and posing during Judwaa 2 promotions. As soon as Jacqueline shared the portrait, Taapsee asked, "Y is Varun Dhawan not looking happy in this?" Varun reposting the portrait replied, "Coz Taapsee gave me a thappad. Congratulations taps." Taapsee replied again saying, "Thank you Coolie No 1." Taapsee and Varun both have smartly promoted each other's movies on social media. Wonder what Jacqueline has to say on Taapsee and Varun's comments?

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. The principal photography began on 8 August 2019 in Bangkok. On the other hand, Thappad starring Taapsee had hit the theaters on 28th February 2020.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu's banter here:

