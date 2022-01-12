Varun Dhawan captures dreamy sunset in latest video, gets trolled by Arjun Kapoor

Varun Dhawan is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry today. Time and again, the Dishoom star takes to social media to give fans a glimpse of her whereabouts. On Wednesday, January 12, once again took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of his beautiful evening. However, what stole all the limelight was the hilarious reaction of actor Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan’s post.

Listening to the melodious tune of ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, Varun Dhawan captured the sky in stunning orangish hues as the Sun began to set. Donning a striped t-shirt topped with a denim jacket, Varun also recorded himself as he enjoyed the dreamy sunset view. As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes from netizens. However, when the post caught the attention of Arjun Kapoor, he couldn’t stop himself from trolling Varun. In the comment section of the post, Arjun said, “The expression still needs explaining but…”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Dhawan last collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the remake of Coolie No.1. He will next feature in Raj Mehta directed romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This upcoming film will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside popular influencer Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

He also has Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he last shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the horror comedy film, Bhoot Police. He will next feature alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns.

