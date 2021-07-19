Vishal Dadlani, Divine & Shor Police reimagine Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’ with an Indian touch

Vishal Dadlani and Divine re-created an Indian version of the legendary Metallica track The Unforgiven with production by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes a.k.a Shor Police.

The year 2021 will see the legendary Metallica band celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic Black Album. For the occasion, a remastered reissue of the original album, and The Metallica Blacklist covers album, will be released on 10 September. Featuring over 50 artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, India's Vishal Dadlani, rapper Divine and Shor Police have come together.

The trio have re-created an Indian version of the legendary Metallica track The Unforgiven. With production by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes a.k.a Shor Police, Vishal's baritone singing voice and Divine’s unmatched rapping abilities beautifully infuse Indian culture and essence into this Metallica classic.

On being a part of this project, Vishal Dadlani said, "The Black Album was like a gateway, that opened up a whole new musical world for me. So, to be a part of the 30-year celebration of that album is beyond epic. The Unforgiven is among the first songs that I ever tried to play on the guitar, it's stamped into my very being. Of course, as always, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants with Shor Police and Divine so yeah, it's good times baby!"

Rapper Divine echoed similar sentiments as he said, "I’m honoured to be a part of this iconic and charitable project by Metallica. To take a classic track and give it your flavour is always tricky but we did our best and were grateful that Metallica decided to choose our rendition amongst many others."

On producing this track, Shor Police said, "It’s an honour and privilege to be a part of Metallica’s global celebration. When we were asked to produce this track we couldn’t think of a more powerful combo than Vishal Dadlani and Divine. We were also very clear that we wanted to give this reimagined version a distinctive Indian flavour without losing the essence of the original track. We hope the audiences connect with this one as much as we enjoyed making it."

All profits from the Indian version of ‘The Unforgiven’ from Metallica Blacklist will go to Metallica’s 'All within my hands foundation' and 'The Dharavi Dream Project'.

Check out Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police's The Unforgiven from The Metallica Blacklist:

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mary Kom to PV Sindhu, here's India's contingent for Badminton, Boxing & Shooting

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×