Vishal Mishra overwhelmed as PM Modi lauds Tiger Shroff’s song Vande Mataram: 'It’s a very satisfying feeling'

Tiger Shroff recently made the headlines after he came up with his patriotic number Vande Matram. The song, featuring Tiger, was sung by the Baaghi star and was composed by Vishal Mishra and it went on to win millions of hearts. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded the song leaving the team overwhelmed. Recently, music composed by Vishal Mishra is over the moon with PM Modi’s response to the song.

For the uninitiated, PM Modi had shared Tiger’s tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!” Overwhelmed by the gesture, Vishal stated, “This is the second time that a patriotic song composed by me has been lauded by PM Narendra Modiji. It’s a very satisfying feeling as a composer. I feel grateful and humbled by this gesture. When someone like the PM of your country shares your song on social media on such an auspicious occasion, you know you’re doing things right. When my last year’s release, Muskurayega India, was also loved by him and the audience, it was hugely encouraging for me”.

To note, Vishal is known for creating some beautiful and soulful numbers. In fact, his recent singles include, Who Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Aaj Bhi, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Humko Tum Mil Gaye etc. In fact, his song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had grabbed a lot of attention and marked the lead pairs first collaboration post their stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi praises Tiger Shroff's new song Vande Mataram, calls it ‘creative effort’