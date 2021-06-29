Vishnu Vishal’s Ratchasan to be remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles?

Directed by Ram Kumar, the original version had Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

Vishnu Vishal became an overnight sensation after the release of his psycho-thriller titled Ratchasan. Directed by Ram Kumar, the gut-wrenching film was a huge hit at the Box Office and critics too lauded it. The film was about a psychopath who would murder young schoolgirls in a gruesome way after torturing them for days. Vishnu Vishal played the role of a cop, who investigated the murders and identified the serial killer.

Amala Paul was seen as the leading lady. Now, a new piece of information is making the rounds on social media, which suggest that the film is all set to be remade in Hindi with as the male lead. The report further adds that the Hindi version will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. While there is no official confirmation on the claim, the report is still making the rounds on social media, with fans sharing it across all platforms.

Meanwhile, the film’s director Ram Kumar had recently revealed that he has finished writing the film’s sequel. While we do not know if Vishnu Vishal will play the lead role in the sequel too, it is expected that this one too, will turn out to be a hit. While answering a fan’s query about the film’s sequel, Vishnu Vishal tagged the director and asked him if it would happen, to which the director had revealed that it is on the way.

