WATCH: Badshah, Aastha Gill release ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ music video featuring Chattisgarh kid Sahdev Dirdo

A young kid from Chattisgarh Sahdev Dirdo went viral around the country for singing a raw rendition of Kamlesh Barot’s song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. The video went absolutely viral and was also shared by several celebrities on social media including . Rapper, singer, and lyricist Badshah got inspired by the viral video and created his latest single on it instantly. The song is currently streaming and garnered an immense number of views. Several fans have shared their reactions to the song on social media and in the comment section of YouTube.

Badshah shared a post on his Instagram where Sahdev is watching his own music video on the phone. Badshah wrote in the caption, “When he met me for the first time, he brought me a gift from his village. Its one of the most precious things i have. I wish you all the best for your future Sahdev. And we will make sure ye bachpan ka pyaar duniya kabhi bhool na paye.” While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah.

Speaking about the release of the song, Badshah said in a statement, “Bachpan ka Pyaar is going to be a humungous celebration of the power of Social Media in current times. Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. It's endearing to watch and present Sahdev on this music video, and I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser on my Instagram Reels that is breaking all kinds of records already.”

