When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for a photo with Navya Naveli & Aaradhya while Abhishek clicked his ‘girls’

There’s be hardly anyone who won’t be an fan because besides her beauty, Aishwarya is an actor par excellence and that has been proved, time and again, in films such as Taal, Guru, Josh, and others. Now a few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the Mumbai hospital after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and after reaching home, Aishwarya penned a heartwarming note for her fans thanking them for their love and support.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback Pre-COVID days photo wherein Aishwarya looks like a million bucks while posing for a photo with Aaradhya and Navya Nanda Naveli. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen wearing a golden outfit as she poses with her girls while Abhishek Bachchan turned photographer for his girls. Well, this photo seems like it was clicked during a wedding, and we must say that we totally love Aishwarya’s bond with Navya. Also, if you look at her Instagram posts, you’ll see that Aishwarya loves to share photo with her mother, late father and of course, hubby Abhishek and daughter.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

