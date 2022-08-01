Woh Beetey Din: Pop queen Tanya Singgh makes a comeback with her new music single; Deets inside

The early 2000's pop sensation, Tanya Singgh has made a comeback to the music world. 'Ankhiyan Mila Le’, 'Dhadkan', 'Baahon Mein Teri' are some of her earlier tracks. Her new track 'Woh Beetey Din' was released on 19th July'2022. The soulful track which is a perfect amalgamation of retro and modern music has garnered 17 million views since its release.

The recently released song is getting appreciation from audiences of all ages. The soulful music track also features Turkish Star Ugur Gunes. This is his official debut in the Indian film industry. His female fans are gushing over him. 'Woh Beetey Din' featuring Tanya Singgh and Ugur Gunes has been released under the T-Series banner.

On being asked the pop queen what made her come back , Tanya Singgh stated that, ‘’It was her wish to bring back pop culture to the industry, and Woh Beetey Din had to be the song she wanted to come back with. My father passed on in 2020 very suddenly. But sometime in December ‘21, I started getting this ‘calling’ again. Almost as if my dad is pushing me to ‘do it. All my friends and family started pushing me to start. This song is very close to my heart as it was composed by my father and the lyrics were given by my mother, which is the sole reason to I feel a strong connection with it. Additionally, the idea was to make the audience revisit the ever the nostalgic 90’s & early 2000’s and hopefully with this song pop is surely going to pave its way back to that spot! While, post the release of the song, I am certainly overwhelmed & overjoyed by the response on 'Woh Beetey Din’ has been getting’’.

Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Woh Beetey Din’ features, besides Tanya Singgh, Ugur Gunes. The music video has been shot by Prem Raj Soni. Styled and designed by Nikhil Thampi .This original composition by Ajit Singh has lyrics by Gittanjali Singh and music production by Jeff Hunt.

Check out out the song, which has recently been released on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Also Read: Meet T-Series trailblazer Shivam Chanana- Man behind the success of 'Mixtape'