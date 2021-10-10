World Mental Health Day: 7 Bollywood celebs who raised awareness about mental health during the lockdown

The COVID 19 pandemic came as the most unexpected and shocking turn in our lives. It not just claimed lakhs of lives and changed our perception towards life but it also got us locked in our respective houses for months. Life had come to a standstill and what appeared to be long awaited break, turned out to be a never-ending halt. A lot of industries across the country went for a toss and staying indoors wasn’t easy. Of course, each one of us missed going out like a free bird and wanted to head back to our offices soon.

Amid this, mental health was one thing that got everyone’s attention as it indeed took a massive toll on normal life. It wasn’t really easy to stay locked in the house for months. Interestingly, given the trying times, our Bollywood celebrities took it as an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health. Not just they wrote about ways to stay sane during the lockdown, they also revealed how they have been keeping a check on their mental health. So, on this world mental health day, here’ a list of celebs who made sure to speak about mental health especially during the lockdown.

Priyanka Chopra

In her interview with Byrdie, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she did binge watched tv for hours initially, she decide to find a sense of purpose every day and enjoy her loved ones’ company. “I think a couple of things that really worked for my sanity and my mental health were, one, having a sense of purpose every given day, deciding that I’m going to work on something that’s larger than myself, which is outside of myself. Second, to surround myself with people that I love. So I had my husband, my dogs, whenever I could include people in my bubble—but also staying in touch with family and friends, taking the time to put someone on Facetime and do whatever you’re doing and just chat. I think that talking instead of just binge-watching TV has been really, really been helpful for me,” Priyanka was quoted saying.

Anil Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared some post workout pics and revealed that it was his love for exercise that kept him sane during the lockdown. “Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers. But my workout, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one...Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off. But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me. If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right. So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve,” the senior actor wrote.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa also addressed the issue of mental health and urged people to get rid of overthinking as it will destroy their happiness. The post read as, “We’re all reading about the actual situation around us and it is absolutely devastating. This news plays on the mind all the time and leads the mind to very dark places. But then, there are posts and news about complete strangers helping people desperately in need of help. People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information & guidance via online sessions. So reassuring! If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Live in the NOW. Together, we WILL overcome this. We will walk through this time towards a better tomorrow. Faith and hope are what we need right now”.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika, who has actively spoken about mental health earlier, made sure to do her bit to help people with managing their mental health. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress went on to share self care tips to maintain mental well being. In fact, she even shared a wellness guide sharing tips to practice self care, be it a DIY facial massage, having a daily routine including some workout, pick up a hobby etc.

Richa Chadha

The Fukrey actress revealed that she took up meditation to keep a check on her mental health. Talking about the importance of emotional health, she wrote, “My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad. I'd worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy”.

Sanjana Sanghi

The Dil Bechara actress went on to share her thoughts about struggling with thoughts of not being enough. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana shared a post with a message , “Cut the guilt’ and posted several slides with questions as, “Did I donate enough? Did I check in enough? Did I share enough information? Have I been productive enough? Have I been sensitive enough? Am I doing enough?”. Sanjana captioned the post as, “Our mind is a very tricky place. Don’t let it consume you. And if you have somehow tricked yourself into thinking this is a good time to ride yourself with GUILT - there is NO right way of telling you how WRONG you are. Guess what? There is no defining what’s “enough” There was never a rule book handed to any of us on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic in our lifetimes. We all, together are trying. We are stumbling, we are falling and we are together rising. But we are ALL trying.”

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana also emphasised on prioritising mental health during the lockdown. “Mental health is important, period. Irrespective of the pandemic, I’ve always maintained that you should prioritise mental well-being over your physical well-being. I have an amazing family and a beautiful support system with some wonderful friends. It helps your mental well-being in times when you need to pour your heart out to someone. Sometimes you just need someone to listen to you. We even have access to virtual sessions with a therapist, if required,” she added.