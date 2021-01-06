The musical evolution of JB aka Lim Jaebeom: The idol/actor/producer most likely to be a CEO

Acting, singing, producing, composing - GOT7's JB does it all and we're here to wish him a very happy birthday as we chart his success right from where it all started.

It’s K-Pop’s favourite all rounder’s birthday and what better way to celebrate the occasion than recounting his musical journey through almost a decade of his career. JB or Lim Jaebom, made his musical debut in 2012 when he lent his voice for the OST of the drama he was starring in, ‘Dream High 2’. Later that same year, he officially debuted as a part of the JYP Entertainment duo ‘JJ Project’ alongside fellow trainee Jinyoung with their first release ‘Bounce’. ‘Hooked’ was produced by J.Y Park and the genre leaned towards dance, hip hop and EDM but there was no distinct sound that could differentiate of define the group. However, all of that was soon about to change. In 2014, both JB and Jinyoung debuted in JYP Entertainment’s brand new idol group GOT7 where JB eventually let his artistic faculties warm up and show themselves.

Home Run

The first significant song that JB wrote and composed for GOT7 was the second title track for their Flight Log: Departure album Not only was this song a refreshing step away from GOT7’s usual music but it also clearly showed JB’s influence. The line distribution was evidently much fairer and the retro synth gives the song a cheery summer vibe. All of the members stand out with their parts of the song which is not that common owing to producers admittedly giving larger sections of the song to the main vocals. ‘Home Run’ is a perfect trailer for the complete artist that JB was growing to be.

Fade Away

JB’s solo from JJ Project’s 2017 EP, ‘Verse 2’ was written and composed almost entirely by him under his producer tag of ‘Defsoul’ and it clearly shows. The influence of R&B, neo-soul and lo-fi indie pop stand out in a perfect complement to JB’s alternatively clear and breathy vocals. This right here is what can be pointed out as Jabeom’s original sound, the one that he has created all by himself and one that he will stick to. The fact that the inspiration for the song was drawn from his very personal experiences only adds to the intimacy of the same.

You Are, Teenager, Look

One of GOT7’s most popular and critically acclaimed songs, ‘You Are’ was composed and produced by JB and once again, you simply cannot avoid the clear influences of R&B, electro-funk and alternative pop in this track which is once again, a step away from GOT7’s usual hip-hop sound. There is an obvious emphasis on the vocal line with the incorporation of a sweet melody but the rap line blends together in just the right way for it to be subtle. ‘You Are’ was received incredibly well and for good reason too, topping all real-time music charts in South Korea and proving to be a roaring hit overseas as well.

‘Teenager’ plays with orchestral sounds and heavy synth notes to create a cohesive anthem for youthful love. There is something about the song which is very anticipatory in feel and the chorus brings it to a satisfying resolution. The vocal tones of all the members are perfectly complementary and the order of their appearance in the song was also expertly curated in order to contrast their different timbres.

With ‘Look’, JB accomplishes a near-perfect blend of his characteristic style and GOT7’s reinvention of deep-house EDM. This success reflected both on the charts as well as with critics and ‘Look’ was undoubtedly a turning point for GOT7.

Touch

In 2019, JB and band-mate Yugyeom formed a sub-unit JUS2 to release their debut EP ‘Focus’. While JB participated in the songwriting, production and arrangement of almost all of the songs on the EP, one that stands out brightly is ‘Touch’. ‘Touch’ was written solely by Defsoul and teeters on the line between ballads and alt-rock – a combination that’s understandably very hard to get right. The vocals are beautifully delicate and palpable which mirrors what the song is about – touch. The ability to create a stylistic analogy between the genre of a song and its subject matter truly shows JB’s genius.

Last Piece

Finally, the latest addition to JB’s repertoire of expertly produced tracks for GOT7, ‘Last Piece’ starts out as a classic GOT7 synth-heavy dance track but quickly switches back and forth between rock and impactful vocal melodies. This is the culmination of all the years of experimenting with different styles and artfully bringing them together for a last piece. One of JB’s best qualities as a producer/composer is the art of balance. He knows which elements to put together and which ones to place few and far between. His own vocals have consistently remained stable and powerful and his occasional cameo as “rapper JB” is much-appreciated not just because of what it adds to his music but also because of how good he is at it. He knows what he’s doing and he does it with ease.

JB’s knack for photography, his passion for film, mastery in music and production, leadership skills as well as his innate sense of aesthetic are so well cultivated that it makes him much more than a triple threat. It really wouldn’t be too much of a shock if he were to start his own entertainment company one day considering just how good he would be at honing talent and guiding them to the right direction. There is no dearth of possibilities for his future and we’re just along for the ride – his ride to the throne.

Join us in wishing JB a very happy birthday and share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

