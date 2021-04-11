Must watch KDramas starring Lee Do Hyun, Ft 18 Again, and Sweet Home

Happy Lee Do Hyun Day! We recommend 4 dramas of Lee Do Hyun that are a must-watch.

Happy Birthday, Lee Do Hyun! The talented and boy next door actor turns 26 years old today (27 years in Korean age). Lee Do Hyun, born Lim Dong Hyun was born in Goyang, Gyeonggi Do. The young and upcoming star made humble beginnings in showbiz with brief roles and cameo appearances and eventually shifted to bigger roles and lead roles. In a short span of 5 years, Lee Do Hyun has managed to make a name for himself and has done some exceptional work and won over fans and critics worldwide.

Lee Do Hyun made a brief cameo appearance in Beyond Evil, as the younger version of Lee Dong Shik. He will also be starring in Youth Of May opposite Go Min Si. Youth Of May is a timeless romance story between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who have a fateful meeting in the middle of the whirlwind of events that takes place in May 1980, a historically significant period in South Korea. Hwang Hee Tae is a medical student who has a crafty and mischievous side but in reality, is a determined and go-getter kind of person.

1. 18 Again

Lee Do Hyun's first lead role which he shared with veteran actor Yoon Sang Hyun. A romantic comedy by name, 18 Again is a beautiful and perceptive take on Zac Efron's amateurish 17 Again. Lee Do Hyun is fantastic as Hong Dae Young/Go Woo Young and pulls off the complex role very well. Watch out for his emotional scenes, it will leave you in tears.

2. Sweet Home

The super-hit Netflix horror drama, Sweet Home is a must-watch if you are a fan of Lee Do Hyun. Lee Do Hyun plays the role of Lee Eun Hyuk, Eun-yu's older brother, and a medical student. He is the leader of the building's survivors. He handles everything with a calm mind and thinks rationally. His calm and composed attitude makes people think that he is cold-hearted. A superb take on the genre of grotesque horror, it is highly recommended.

3. Prison Playbook

Lee Do Hyun made a terrific debut with the black-comedy-drama Prison Playbook. He portrays the younger version of Jung Kyung Ho's character Lee Joon Ho. He is a dignified prison guard and Kim Je hyuk's best friend. He used to play baseball with Je hyuk in high school but had to quit because of injuries sustained in a car accident.

4. Hotel Del Luna

One of the highest-rated cable dramas in Korea, Hotel Del Luna marked Lee Do Hyun's big success in the industry. Lee Do Hyun portrayed the character of Go Cheong Myeong, A Silla bodyguard who was in love with Man Wol but was forced to marry Princess Song Hwa, and to prove his loyalty to the king, he kills Man Wol's rebels. A heartbreaking performance. Must watch. In the future, he reunited with his Hotel Del Luna co-star Yeo Jin Goo in Beyond Evil.

Once Again, Happy Birthday Lee Do Hyun.

